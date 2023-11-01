Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

