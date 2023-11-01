Brokers Issue Forecasts for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTBI opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $358.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

