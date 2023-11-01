Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. ATS has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in ATS in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

