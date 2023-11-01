Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

