FY2024 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

