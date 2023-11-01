Analysts Issue Forecasts for WaFd, Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.