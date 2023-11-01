Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LOW opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $214.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

