Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Decreased by Zacks Research

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 155,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 66.8% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

