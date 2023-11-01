Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

ERH stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.