Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $1,127,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,603 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $21,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

