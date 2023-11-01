Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO
Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Stock Performance
Shares of ARCO opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcos Dorados
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.