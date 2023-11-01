Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

