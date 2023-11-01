Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 24,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALIT
Insider Buying and Selling at Alight
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alight in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ALIT stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.