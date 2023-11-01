Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 24,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alight in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

