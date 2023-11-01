Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 516,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,041,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

