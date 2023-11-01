FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 177,968 shares.The stock last traded at $38.77 and had previously closed at $38.72.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

