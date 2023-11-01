Dogecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487.78 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and $487.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00197291 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011488 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,649,656,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
