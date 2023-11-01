Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

AAP opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

