Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 72,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,793,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

