EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 128.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

