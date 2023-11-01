EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 128.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
