Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

