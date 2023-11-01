Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 75,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 584,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

