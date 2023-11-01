First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Friday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,119,000 after acquiring an additional 403,764 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

