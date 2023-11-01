Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

