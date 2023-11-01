Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0727 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Request has traded up 2% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.24 or 1.00064208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07366155 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $2,235,051.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

