Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 4.0 %

CLM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

