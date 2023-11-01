Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MPV stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
