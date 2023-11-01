Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPV stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

