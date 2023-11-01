NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5056 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NEWTI opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $24.90.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
