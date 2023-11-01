The Brink’s Company (BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 1st

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.