The Brink’s Company (BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 1st

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Brink’s Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47.
Insider Activity at Brink’s
In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.