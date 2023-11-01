Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 30th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

