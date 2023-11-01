Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management to Buy

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Genelux Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genelux will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $110,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,371,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,607,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $110,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,371,545 shares in the company, valued at $26,607,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,271 shares of company stock worth $9,061,759 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

