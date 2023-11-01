The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after buying an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
