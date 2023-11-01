Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

EFBI stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28 and a beta of -0.01.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

