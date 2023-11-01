Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Stock Performance
EFBI stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28 and a beta of -0.01.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
