SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

SJW Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SJW stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SJW Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SJW Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SJW Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SJW Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SJW Group by 830.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

