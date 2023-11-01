CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $160.63 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $160.63 million and approximately $215,229.04 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.24 or 1.00064208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.54787402 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $183,336.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

