Flare (FLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.91 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $277.00 million and $7.91 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,960,702,313 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,960,702,313.828518 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01045585 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,469,388.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

