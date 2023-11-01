Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,366.25

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $35.93 million and approximately $30,366.25 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

