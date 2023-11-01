Aion Price Up 29% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $307.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00128614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

