PotCoin Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $393.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00197248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.