Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $73.62 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.24 or 0.99993493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,464,613 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 141,473,133.5788546 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.52250406 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $8,681,955.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.