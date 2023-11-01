TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of C$6.52 million for the quarter.
TeraGo Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.65.
In other TeraGo news, insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 700,415 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$854,506.30. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
