TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of C$6.52 million for the quarter.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on TeraGo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraGo news, insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 700,415 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$854,506.30. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TeraGo

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.