Wi-Lan (QTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$51.87 million for the quarter.

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

