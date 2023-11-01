Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.