Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 83.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grosvenor Capital Management

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

