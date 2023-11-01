Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLLY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

