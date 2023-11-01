Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

In other news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $450,066.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at $855,348.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 75,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 597,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,079,951.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.67% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

