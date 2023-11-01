Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 0.95. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,521,596.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906. Insiders own 5.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

