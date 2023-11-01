GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
