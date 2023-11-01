GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

