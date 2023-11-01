FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $17.09-$17.35 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $4.44-$4.64 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day moving average is $246.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $278.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

