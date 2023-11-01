Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $26.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.50. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

