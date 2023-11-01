KeyCorp Weighs in on Terex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Trading Down 0.0 %

TEX stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

