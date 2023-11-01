Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
