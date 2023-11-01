Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.